Instagram du jour: Tim Weah

“Last year I was really at my lowest and didn’t really feel like playing this sport ever again but deep down I knew that winners never give up and thanks to God, my family, teammates, and supporters I was able to get my mind right and get back to work. Countless days of working, praying and never giving up led to something very special ... There are always gonna [be] people who are going to talk horrible about you and put you down but just channel that hate into greatness and never ever forget what you are made of!!!!! For all the little boys and girls who have dreams of being something in life ... Remember you are great."