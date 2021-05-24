newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

INVESTBANK partners i2c to improve its credit card programs

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI2c, a provider of digital payment and banking technology, has partnered with INVESTBANK, to power credit issuing and acquiring capabilities for the bank. As a result of this collaboration, INVESTBANK will be able to offer credit card programs to their portfolio of personal banking clients, as well as manage credit card programs for their commercial clients throughout the region. The solution will provide end users access to digital account management, virtual cards, contactless payments, and loyalty programs – among other capabilities to serve consumer needs.

thepaypers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Loyalty Programs#Business Cards#Program Management#Payment Cards#Business Management#Business Users#Investbank#I2c#Pos#Personal Banking Clients#Contactless Payments#Virtual Cards#Capabilities#End Users Access#Power Credit#Cloud#Collaboration#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Economythepaypers.com

Stripe, Grab partner online payments GrabPay in Southeast Asia

Stripe has announced a partnership with Grab to enable businesses across Southeast Asia to offer consumers online payments through the GrabPay e-wallet. GrabPay allows merchants to connect to Grab users and improve retention by providing access to GrabRewards, its loyalty programme. Stripe’s partnership with Grab will enable businesses in Singapore and Malaysia to tap into the ecommerce growth by managing GrabPay, card payments, and other local payment methods within one single integration. GrabPay works with both Stripe Checkout and API integration, allowing merchants to support payments in both Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit currencies.
Credits & LoansStamford Advocate

Century Business Solutions Partners with SDL Consulting to Deliver Credit Card Processing within JAMIS Prime and Acumatica

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with SDL Consulting, a solution-focused organization specializing in ERP implementations and support, to allow credit card processing directly within JAMIS Prime and Acumatica. Century Business Solutions’ development team has built a payment integration for Acumatica...
Personal Financefinextra.com

First Hawaiian Bank goes live with MX mobile banking tech

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and data enhancement for financial institutions, fintechs and organizations everywhere, today announced that First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) has gone live on the MX Helios platform for mobile banking to complement FHB’s digital banking strategy which will deliver engaging customer experiences. First Hawaiian Bank has...
Credits & Loansmarketplace.org

FDIC says credit card balances dropped in Q1

A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation found that bank profits rose nearly 30% in the first quarter of 2021. However, the same report found that lending fell, driven by a 7.4% drop in credit card balances. People have had fewer reasons to rack up their credit card...
Credits & LoansZDNet

Best business credit card 2021: Find the right card

You're likely to find a credit card in the pocket or purse of almost anyone you pass on the street these days. The number of credit cards issued in the US has seen a steady increase over the past decade. Although the US saw 2020 consumer spending driven down in...
Technologythepaypers.com

NorthOne partners The Bancorp Bank and Galileo Technologies

NorthOne has partnered with The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC, to provide banking services to NorthOne’s customer base, and with Galileo Technologies. NorthOne is a financial technology provider, not a bank, therefore, the banking services are provided by The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC. The challenger banking app has eliminated non-sufficient funds...
Businessthepaypers.com

FINOM, Klarna partner for instant invoice payment

B2B financial services startup FINOM and Klarna have partnered with the goal to collect invoices faster and improve cash flows in Italy, according to aziendabanca.it. Klarna has made available its Open Banking technology, while FINOM has developed a new way to pay electronic invoices, aggregating bank data thanks to AIS (account information services) and PIS (payment initiation service). The access details to bank accounts are always managed by the banks where the accounts are open and are never shared with either FINOM or Klarna.
Businessthepaypers.com

Agora Services teams up with i2c to create a challenger bank platform

Agora Services, a challenger bank technology platform for community banks and credit unions, has partnered with i2c, a provider of digital payment and Open Banking technology. Agora and i2c have partnered to create a challenger bank-like platform designed for credit unions and community banks. This platform should be a one stop shop for white labelled solutions including card issuance for debit, prepaid and credit cards in a digital environment.
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: Varo Bank Adds Cashback Perks for Customers

the first Fintech in the US to become a fully chartered national bank, has added a new “Perks” program for customers. According to a release, Perks offers rewards of up to 15% Cashback from local and national merchants. The new program is set to expand to include exclusive offers for Varo’s most engaged customers that are personalized based on daily spending patterns.
Environmentkoamnewsnow.com

Do Eco-Friendly Credit Cards Deliver on Their Promises?

Being environmentally conscious involves a series of choices that add up over time: the reusable water bottle, the public transit commute, the trip to the consignment store instead of the department store. But how we pay for everything we buy has an impact, too. In recent years, eco-friendly credit cards have emerged as a way to make one more thoughtful choice.
Credits & Loanstribuneledgernews.com

The pros and cons of using a credit card to invest in NPS

May 27—The National Pension System (NPS) is a retirement planning vehicle. While investing in NPS, you can claim a tax-saving deduction benefit under Section 80C of up to INR1.5 lakh and an additional tax benefit of INR50,000 under Section 80CCD (1B). NPS is characterized by low costs and fees. You...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

UK Payments Fintech Paysend Secures $125M via Series B led by One Peak

UK’s Paysend, the card-to-card pioneer and global payments platform, has finalized a $125 million Series B round that was led by One Peak, along with contributions from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE Innovation Fund, and existing investors including Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play. The capital raised from Paysend‘s investment round...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Agicap raises $100 million for its cashflow management service

In addition to Greenoaks, existing investors BlackFin Capital Partners and Partech are also participating in the round. It represents a big jump from last year’s $18 million Series A round. The basic premise of Agicap is quite simple. Many small companies rely on Microsoft Excel to figure out their cash...
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2B Payments Today: Customers Bank On Forecasting B2B Payment Needs; Paystand And Sage Team On Instant B2B Transactions

Today in B2B payments, Customers Bank discusses how to forecast corporates' B2B payments needs, and Paystand collaborates with Sage on instant B2B payments. Plus, Prelim discusses small business banking trends, Cashfree pairs up for B2B eCommerce refunds solutions and NorthOne links with Bankcorp Bank on small business banking. Today1. Banks...
Credits & Loansfinancebuzz.com

What Is a Secured Credit Card? [And How It Might Help Your Credit]

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...