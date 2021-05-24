INVESTBANK partners i2c to improve its credit card programs
I2c, a provider of digital payment and banking technology, has partnered with INVESTBANK, to power credit issuing and acquiring capabilities for the bank. As a result of this collaboration, INVESTBANK will be able to offer credit card programs to their portfolio of personal banking clients, as well as manage credit card programs for their commercial clients throughout the region. The solution will provide end users access to digital account management, virtual cards, contactless payments, and loyalty programs – among other capabilities to serve consumer needs.thepaypers.com