INVESTBANK partners i2c to improve its credit card programs

B2B financial services startup FINOM and Klarna have partnered with the goal to collect invoices faster and improve cash flows in Italy, according to aziendabanca.it. Klarna has made available its Open Banking technology, while FINOM has developed a new way to pay electronic invoices, aggregating bank data thanks to AIS (account information services) and PIS (payment initiation service). The access details to bank accounts are always managed by the banks where the accounts are open and are never shared with either FINOM or Klarna.