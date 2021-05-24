Northern Ireland’s latest move out of lockdown hailed as ‘enormous step forward’

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe latest easing of the Covid-19 rules in Northern Ireland has been hailed by the region’s economy minister as an “enormous step forward”. Indoor hospitality and indoor visitor and cultural attractions may reopen from Monday, and people can meet inside private homes again, limited to six people from no more than two households.

Jobsclimaterwc.com

Creative writing jobs northern ireland

