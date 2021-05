Another mountain lion has made it into the urban wilds of San Francisco, and it was spotted in Bernal Heights on Tuesday morning. Residents of the neighborhood — especially those with small children and pets — are on high alert following Tuesday's sighting. The cougar was seen in Bernal Heights Park at 3 a.m., according to Deb Campbell, a spokesperson for San Francisco Animal Care and Control. The Chronicle first reported on the sighting, which is also getting play on Twitter and on NBC Bay Area. Anyone who spots the creature again is asked to call Animal Care and Control at 415-554-9400 immediately.