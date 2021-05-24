Video: Gonna Give You Up

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Roy Mayorga was asked about the current status of STONE SOUR, the band he has played with for the past decade and a half. The drummer responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's on hiatus. It's too early to say. Corey's [Taylor, STONE SOUR and SLIPKNOT singer] just getting his feet wet with his solo project right now, so we'll have to see after that. And after he's done with his solo thing, he's probably gonna go back to SLIPKNOT and make a new record and do touring. They have a lot of touring to do that got cut off during the pandemic as well, so it's gonna be a while [before] STONE SOUR gets back together. I can't really tell you when that's gonna happen."