Video: Gonna Give You Up

I was up particularly early one morning (thank you, Dave) and walked outside into a raucous chorus of birdsong. There were several different melodies going on simultaneously, so I figured the choristers were birds of many different feathers, but I couldn’t tell you for sure because I couldn’t see them. I stood on the sidewalk for several minutes trying to identify all the players, but they were wisely tucked up in the tree branches. In the larger scheme of things, it didn’t really matter whether I knew the birds’ names or not, but I thought it would be fun to find out, so I downloaded a bird song identification app, kind of a Shazam for the birding world.