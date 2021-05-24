newsbreak-logo
How to Win the Case Against Tight Shoulders

By Jonathan Jordan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shoulder is (or should be) the most mobile joint in your body. It’s comprised of a complex system of big muscles (including the lats and pec major), smaller muscles (like the subscapularis, infraspinatus and deltoids), bones (humerus, clavicle and scapula) and loads of ligaments, tendons, fascia and other connective material. It’s a highway for many important nerves (such as the Brachial Plexus), arteries and veins. The shoulder is awesome. And odds are if you’re a busy lawyer working at a desk and have a mobile device your shoulders need some relief.

