How to Win the Case Against Tight Shoulders

Healing time of a shoulder subluxation or shoulder instability may depend on the frequency of painful episodes and the type of management and rehab done. However, estimated time frame is three to five months. The goal of rehabilitation is to return to your normal activities and sport. If you return too soon, you may worsen your injury, which could lead to permanent damage. Everyone recovers from injury at different rates. It is determined by how soon your shoulder recovers and not by how many days or weeks it has been since your injury occurred. You may safely return to your sport or activity when.