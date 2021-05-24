Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G’s design and key features confirmed
Redmi will be unleashing the Redmi Note 10 5G series of smartphones on May 26 in China. The Redmi Note 10 5G could be the same device that went official in March in global markets. The lineup is said to include two other models such as Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G. The Ultra variant’s key specs had appeared last week. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has shared key details of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G handset.www.gizmochina.com