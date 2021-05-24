Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G’s design and key features confirmed

Xiaomi recently launched the amazing Redmi Note 10 series in the global market and it includes several devices with an incredibly high value for money. If you are looking for the most interesting device with a price tag of around €200, you can not avoid considering these phones. But given the high number of variants belonging to this series, you might make a lot of confusion when it comes to their specifications. After we published a comparison between Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, we decided to compare the remaining variants: here is the specs comparison between Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, and Redmi Note 10 5G.