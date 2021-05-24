newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin falls as China cracks down on cryptocurrency services

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency services in China are suspending their operations in the region. This includes the likes of Huobi Mall and BTC.TOP as the local government has ramped up its efforts to crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading. The move from the Chinese government has caused chaos in the digital currency...

