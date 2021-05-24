Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for IAC/InterActive

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.