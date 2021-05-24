Appetize Launches New Payment Technology for Sports and Entertainment Venues, Hospitality and Restaurants
Appetize, the leading digital commerce platform, is introducing Appetize Payments, an all-in-one solution that combines payment processing services along with Appetize’s best-in-class cloud software. Launched at a time when larger venues and hospitality brands are looking to unify their tech stack, Appetize Payments eliminates the need for expensive third-party services, provides transparency in pricing, and offers a single point of support.aithority.com