Lumenix Awarded Contract By The Federal Government of Canada To Deploy Its Artificially Intelligent Monitoring System

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLumenix is pleased to announce that the Federal Government of Canada has purchased its Artificially Intelligent Monitoring System (AIMS) for hand hygiene to deploy at The Ottawa Hospital, one of the largest teaching and research hospitals in Canada. Lumenix’s Artificially Intelligent Monitoring System was developed over several years with leading...

aithority.com
#Healthcare Systems#Data Quality#Research Data#First Data#Patient Data#The Ottawa Hospital#Real Time Data#Engineers#Canadian Healthcare#Robotics Engineering#User Friendly Dashboards#Real Time Notifications#3d Perceptual Systems#Hardware#Hand Hygiene Compliance#Safety#Aims#Hospitals#Protocol#Effective Hand Hygiene
