ONE Chooses Google Cloud to Advance Competitive Advantage and the Future of Digital Shipping

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean Network Express (ONE), which owns the sixth largest fleet of containerships in the world, is working with Google Cloud to advance its digital transformation and data cloud strategy. The next-generation shipping company is enhancing its operational efficiency by running its mission critical SAP systems on Google Cloud, unlocking business insights and accelerating time to insight leveraging data analytics services like BigQuery, and enhancing employee collaboration with Google Workspace.

