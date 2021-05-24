Lack of Skills and Hiring Challenges Biggest Barriers to Enterprise AI Adoption

When you talk about AI and IBM, people typically think of Watson and, more recently, Project Debater. But IBM Research is also working on more generalized AI tools and accelerators for the data center applications. IBM Research has an AI Hardware Center up near Albany, NY which has been investigating a number of projects involving more generalized AI performance and power improvements. The ultimate goal for IBM is to improve the power efficiency of AI calculations. To that end, much of the academic and technical conference papers coming out the AI group have focused on reduced data precision for both training and inference to reduce the energy consumed by AI processing. While these have been technical research results so far, there are hints that IBM is going to bring the research to more mainstream data center support for AI processing.