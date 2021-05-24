Lack of Skills and Hiring Challenges Biggest Barriers to Enterprise AI Adoption
New Global Survey Findings Uncover Top Trends in the Evaluation, Implementation, and Outcomes of Enterprise AI Adoption. O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, announced the results of its annual AI Adoption in the Enterprise 2021 survey. The research explores the techniques, tools, and practices enterprise organizations are using to better understand how artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved over the past year. While this year’s survey generated nearly three times as many responses as last year, indicating overall industry growth, there are still challenges ahead.aithority.com