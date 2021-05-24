newsbreak-logo
Gilding and 'millwrighting' get pandemic boost... but it's bad news for glass eye making and rug tufting

By Olivia Rudgard
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of locked-down households turned to sourdough and vegetable gardens to keep themselves occupied last year. But some looked to more obscure pursuits - with millwrighting, pole lathe bowl turning and rug tufting all receiving a pandemic boost, a new report has found. The Heritage Crafts Association added 20 new...

