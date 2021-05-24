newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Average gas price in metro Detroit increases to more than $3 per gallon

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AazN_0a91lkmu00

The average gas price in metro Detroit increased slightly while the average price in the state fell two cents compared to last week.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price in the state is now $2.93 per gallon, which is 9 cents more than this time last month and 97 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the price jumped one cent to an average of $3.01 per gallon. Last week, it hit $3 per gallon for the first time in years.

The national average has held steady for a few days after a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

“Despite the slight drop in the Michigan state average, we could see some fluctuation this week with the lead up to Memorial Day Weekend, during which AAA forecasts over 1 million Michigan residents will take road trips,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.08), Metro Detroit ($3.01), Traverse City ($2.98)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($2.81), Lansing ($2.84), Jackson ($2.84)
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Michigan State#Road Trips#Aaa Michigan#Aaa The Auto Club Group#Marquette#Gallon#Forecasts#Auto#Traverse City#This Week#Grand Rapids#Memorial Day Weekend#Colonial Pipeline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Michigan Statedbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Online Sports Betting in Michigan Drops Below $250M in April, GameAbove and Mr. October Foundation Expand STEM Efforts in Detroit, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Online Sports Betting in Michigan Drops Below $250M in April. Michigan experienced its...
White Lake Charter Township, MIDetroit Free Press

Temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees in metro Detroit this week

Things are taking a turn from pleasantly warm to uncomfortably hot this week in metro Detroit as temperatures climb to 90 degrees heading into the weekend. The beginning of the week will stay in the mid- to high 70s, with Monday's high predicted to be around 75 and Wednesday forecasted to reach 79, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. However, come Thursday, and things are heating up.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Meijer, other retailers ease up on mask mandates for vaccinated customers

Shoppers at Meijer stores in Michigan are now able to shop without a mask if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering where allowed under state or local law," the company said Monday in a news release. "Non-vaccinated customers must continue to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one. Our team members will still be required to wear face coverings while we evaluate regulatory requirements."
Detroit, MIPosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Mail Still Slow in Metro Detroit

This is no secret in Metro Detroit, but people are still waiting on the mail. Mail delivery in the Mitten state has slowed to a snail’s pace for the last year. Some people are even reporting that their mail has just stopped coming entirely.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

Birmingham Groves grad lands deal with national retailer to sell hair accessories

Kelechi Uchendu has taken quite the route to where she is today. The Southfield resident and Birmingham Groves High School alumna attended Michigan State University for her bachelor's degree in political science and pre-law before heading off to law school in Vermont. She earned her juris doctor, but has since changed career paths: she's launched a fashion line and recently landed some of her products under her Kay Kay's Fashion line in a national retailer.