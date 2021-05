This week's ransomware news has been dominated by the attack on Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) that has severely disrupted Ireland's healthcare system. The attack was conducted by the Conti ransomware operation who encrypted devices and caused the HSE to disconnect portions of its IT systems to prevent further spread of the attack. Since then, the Conti gang has released a free decryptor but still states that they plan on publishing or selling the data if not paid by Monday.