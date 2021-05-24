Indonesian government bans hacker forum after leak, in talks over data protection bill

The D.C. Police Union is planning to file a class grievance against the city after a cybergang leaked thousands of sensitive police documents in an extortion attempt. “Our members’ information is protected by law and by our agreement with the city. It seems that they are unable to maintain this agreement or be trusted with protecting our data,” the union said in a statement Thursday. “Moving forward, it will be important to understand how this occurred, as well as how it could be prevented in the future.”