Indonesian government bans hacker forum after leak, in talks over data protection bill
As several major data leaks lead to calls for urgent action, lawmakers debate the details of a data protection bill. After the alleged leak of personal data of more than 200 million Indonesians, the Communications and Information Ministry has ordered internet service providers to block access to data sharing site Raid Forums. Hackers have used the site to sell information in multiple cases, including those involving e-commerce platforms Tokopedia and Bukalapak.kr-asia.com