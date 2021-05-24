newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Indonesian government bans hacker forum after leak, in talks over data protection bill

By Ursula Florene
kr-asia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs several major data leaks lead to calls for urgent action, lawmakers debate the details of a data protection bill. After the alleged leak of personal data of more than 200 million Indonesians, the Communications and Information Ministry has ordered internet service providers to block access to data sharing site Raid Forums. Hackers have used the site to sell information in multiple cases, including those involving e-commerce platforms Tokopedia and Bukalapak.

kr-asia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#Data Theft#Social Protection#Internet Data#Hackers#National Laws#Indonesians#Bayfiles Com#Anonfiles Com#Fintech#Krasia#Health Care#Tokopedia#Data Files#Indonesian Voters#Personal Data#Site Raid Forums#Encryption#Violations#Leaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
HealthUS News and World Report

Indonesia Summons State Health Insurer Over Alleged Data Leak

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities on Friday summoned state insurer BPJS Kesehatan, which provides universal health coverage, as part of an investigation into an alleged breach of personal data involving millions of people, the communications ministry said. News this week that a trove of social security data was posted on...
Technologyxda-developers

WhatsApp is suing the Indian government to protect user privacy

WhatsApp has been in the news recently over its new privacy policy. While WhatsApp steadfastly maintains that user privacy continues to be upheld in the new privacy policy, it has been facing legal troubles in regions like Germany and hurdles in India too which prevent it from taking coercive action. Now, WhatsApp is suing the Indian government in an attempt to protect user privacy in India, and the service might actually be on the right side on this one.
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

SolarWinds hackers targeted government agencies and think tanks

The state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on American and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week, Microsoft said. The hackers used an email marketing account of the US agency for international development (USAid). Microsoft vice president Tom Burt said in...
Public SafetyPosted by
Forbes

Ransomware Hackers Claim To Leak 250GB Of Washington DC Police Data After Cops Don’t Pay $4 Million Ransom

Hackers who broke into Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, locked up files and demanded $4 million in return for not leaking the agency’s data have now released what they claim is the full batch of documents they pilfered. The Babuk ransomware crew said it amounted to a huge 250GB trove of files, including a “gang database” and masses of personal data of police personnel.
Worldtrust.org

Facebook faces prospect of 'devastating' data transfer ban after Irish ruling

(Repeating without changes for wider distribution) * Irish court allows data privacy regulator's probe to proceed. * Inquiry could lead to ban on Facebook's EU-U.S data transfers. * Tech giant's business relies heavily on such data flows. * Company says it looks forward to defending its data practices. By Conor...
Industryfederalnewsnetwork.com

Protecting Government Data in a Post-SolarWinds World

When it comes to hacking into an organization, accessing a privileged account can be the Holy Grail. Privileged accounts offer the keys to large parts of networks, software and other information that can expose a company and its employees. Government agencies are now being extra cautious with the way they...
U.S. Politicsfff.org

Ban Paternalistic Government

What is it about paternalists that prevents them from minding their own business? They are obsessed with minding everyone else’s business and, even worse, using the power of government to force people to live their lives the way paternalists want them to live them. Look at the war on drugs....
LawWashington Times

D.C. Police Union to file class grievance against city over massive data leak

The D.C. Police Union is planning to file a class grievance against the city after a cybergang leaked thousands of sensitive police documents in an extortion attempt. “Our members’ information is protected by law and by our agreement with the city. It seems that they are unable to maintain this agreement or be trusted with protecting our data,” the union said in a statement Thursday. “Moving forward, it will be important to understand how this occurred, as well as how it could be prevented in the future.”
Cell PhonesUS News and World Report

Colombia Orders WhatsApp to Comply With Data Protection Rules

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's top consumer protection watchdog on Wednesday ordered messaging application WhatsApp to take measures to protect users' personal data, saying it was violating more than half of the regulations governing such information. The Superintendency of Commerce and Industry said WhatsApp, owned by social network giant Facebook Inc,...
EconomyAmerican Banker

Supercharging data governance in financial services with data lineage

Data lineage traces and documents the journey of data elements from inception through consumption. This lineage information can strengthen the overall data governance function by closing control gaps while reducing manual touchpoints. Download this guide to:. Explore the basics of data lineage. Understand how data lineage supports the democratization of...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Health Director, Tech Officer Quit after Data Leak

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s health director and chief information officer have resigned after a data leak involving the personal information of tens of thousands of people who were tested for the coronavirus. Gov. Mark Gordon announced the personnel changes Tuesday. It's not clear if the resignations are related to...
EconomyTimes Union

Solve the Surplus Data Dilemma with Effective Data Governance

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and data governance expert, discusses effective data governance as a solution to the problem of too much data in a new article. The informative article first cites the power of big data to inform decisions, drive policy and connect with customers.
U.K.securityledger.com

Dispute Over Data Leak Highlights Legal Risks for UK Researchers

Digital transformation is revolutionizing how healthcare is delivered. But a simmering dispute between a UK security researcher and a domestic healthcare non-profit suggests that the road ahead may be bumpy for both organizations embracing new software and services and for those who dare to ask questions about how that software works.
Data PrivacyInfoworld

Data Protection Officer (DPO): Advocating and facilitating a culture of data protection compliance

This whitepaper discusses the privacy and data protection compliance challenges faced by organizations, especially through the lens of the GDPR and explores possible solutions to help them meet that compliance challenge, including appointing an external or outsourced Data Protection Officer (DPO) or Privacy Officer. Furthermore, with the increased physical and social constraints in today’s society leading to organizations learning to cope with progressively more remote working environments, the DPO is a critical governance role that is designed for remote working environments. DPO services can be quickly mobilized and scaled with businesses as they grow and innovate.
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

DarkSide affiliates claim gang's bitcoin deposit on hacker forum

Since the DarkSide ransomware operation shut down a week ago, multiple affiliates have complained about not getting paid for past services and issued a claim for bitcoins in escrow at a hacker forum. Russian-language cybercriminal communities typically have an escrow system to avoid scams between sellers and buyers. For ransomware...
Sex CrimesHouston Chronicle

Traliant Announces New GDPR Training on Europe's Wide-Reaching Data Protection Law

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Traliant, an innovator in online sexual harassment training and diversity training, today announced a new eLearning course for employees and managers on handling personal information under the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. The GDPR has global reach and can apply to any organization that collects or processes the personal data of residents or citizens of the European Union/European Economic Area. The GDPR requires organizations to train their employees on how to properly handle personal data and avoid data breaches.