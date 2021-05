There is one perfect thing on this Earth, and that single thing is Eurovision, the yearly song competition that allows an ever-in-flux number of European countries, along with Israel and Australia to attempt to one-up each other with pop music, to weird and delightful results. And just as Texas-style barbeque restaurants make absolutely no sense on the Continent, Eurovision in America is going to be tacky in a bad way, rather than tacky in the greatest way possible. Please, President Biden, let this serve as an official plea to keep the boring and bad pop competitions we already have, instead of giving Europe one more thing to hold over our heads as doing incorrectly.