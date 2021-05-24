Riyad Mahrez Pulls Off Ronaldinho's Off-The-Crossbar Nike Advert Stunt During Everton Game

It was only 20 short days ago when Riyad Mahrez’s worry over whether he’d score in the Champions League again for Manchester City had ceased. As the Algerian slotted from the penalty spot in the second leg of the quarter-finals against Borussia Dortmund, a spell of 14 games without ousting the opposition goalkeeper in the tournament ended.There was overwhelming personal relief: Mahrez’s last goal mixing it with Europe’s elite had come in September 2019 against Shakhtar Donetsk. Since that night in Germany, it has been a tale of personal triumph.The Algerian has navigated away from the periphery, becoming a prime...