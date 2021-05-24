newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Riyad Mahrez Pulls Off Ronaldinho's Off-The-Crossbar Nike Advert Stunt During Everton Game

Riyad Mahrez pulled off Ronaldinho's famous Nike advert crossbar trick - but for real this time - in Manchester City's final league game of the season. Brazilian magician Ronaldinho's Nike Tiempo ad back in 2005 became the first YouTube video ever to amass over one million views. Although the video - which featured Ronnie bouncing the ball off a crossbar and back to himself again - was widely believed to have been assisted by a bit of a camera trickery.

