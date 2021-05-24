Before You Open A Contracting Business, You Must Be Licensed

Chances are you already heard the good news that through a special waiver program, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has authorized Medicare payment to ambulance services, both retroactively and prospectively, for treating some patients who were treated but not transported during the public health emergency (PHE). This is indeed a milestone in the progress that EMS is making in becoming recognized as providers of community healthcare, not just suppliers of patient transportation. This deviates from the longstanding Medicare policy that ambulance is a “transportation only” benefit. Before you get too excited, and more importantly, before you begin billing these claims to Medicare, there are a few things you should know, as this new program is very limited and does not provide blanket authority to bill Medicare for all patients who were treated but not transported.