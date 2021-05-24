newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Is Biden Going Soft on Putin?

By David J. Kramer
thebulwark.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking an appropriately hard line toward the Putin regime in its early months, the Biden administration seems to be going wobbly. Early on, the administration coupled sanctions on Russian officials for the poisoning and arrest of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, the SolarWinds hack, and interference in U.S. elections with rhetoric indicating the United States would oppose Russia’s malign influence around the globe. More recently, however, it waived sanctionsover the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline and is preparing for a summit between President Biden and President Vladimir Putin—two concessions that Putin has not earned and that do not advance American interests.

thebulwark.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#President Biden#Kremlin#American#Nord Stream 2 Ag#Capitol Hill#Republicans#Democrats#The Arctic Council#State#Georgian#Belarusian#The Central African#Solarwinds#Colonial Pipeline#Osce#Council Of Europe#President Vladimir Putin#Moscow#Russian Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Elections
Country
China
Related
Politicsaudacy.com

Kremlin tempers expectations for Putin-Biden summit in June

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin sought Wednesday to temper expectations for next month's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden but noted the meeting's importance amid soaring tensions between their countries. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against anticipating a “reset” after the June 16 summit in...
Presidential Electionvestnikkavkaza.net

Merkel says will be glad if Putin and Biden meet in person

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she would be glad if Russian and U.S. Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, finally hold a personal meeting. "People may have opposite opinions and, despite this, they can speak and meet with each other," she said. "We do it with the Russian president. We can promote our European interests in dialogue with the Russian president much better. I would be glad if it comes to such a meeting."
Politicswibqam.com

Kremlin says it will soon make announcement on possible Putin-Biden summit

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would soon make an announcement about a possible summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow and Washington needed to cooperate on cybersecurity in order to stop hackers who ill-wishers say work for the Russian state.
Presidential ElectionBBC

Biden-Putin summit: Awkward conversation looms in Geneva

Joe Biden said last month that he would be meeting face to face with Russian President Vladimir Putin at some point soon. Now we have a date - and a location. The first US-Russia summit of the Biden presidency will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on 16 June. That comes at the tail end of Biden's already scheduled trip to the United Kingdom for the G7 summit and Brussels for a meeting of Nato leaders, giving the president plenty of time to hear from US allies before sitting down with Putin.
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

Belarusian Hijacking Creates Both Opportunities and Problems for Moscow

Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s decision to force down an airliner so as to be able to arrest journalist Roman Protasevich—the editor-in-chief of the influential anti-regime Telegram channel NEXTA (see EDM, September 23, 2020 and May 24, 2021)—sparked mixed reactions in Moscow. Those diverging opinions owe to the fact that Belarus’s highly provocative special operation, though almost universally condemned elsewhere, presents the Kremlin with both new opportunities as well as fresh problems. On the one hand, it leaves Minsk more internationally isolated than it has ever been—and thus further dependent on Russia. But on the other hand, Lukashenka’s action uncomfortably echoes certain things Russian President Vladimir Putin himself has done, which makes the Belarusian leader a more problematic ally for Moscow and an even more problematic candidate to lead Belarus into a closer union state with Russia (APN Severo Zapad, May 24). How the Kremlin resolves this contradiction remains to be seen, yet it may well involve an effort to extract Western approval (implicit or explicit) for a Russian move to replace Lukashenka. Such an outcome could give Moscow a double victory by involving the West in a Russian operation as well as by installing someone in Minsk who will prove less skillful than Lukashenka has heretofore been in playing off the two sides to keep himself in power and Belarus independent.
Presidential Electionwpsdlocal6.com

Psaki: Biden Putin summit not a 'reward' for Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet next month in Geneva at the end of President Joe Biden's first international trip as president. At the White House Tuesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the face-to-face encounter will seek "to restore predictability and stability...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US Congress unlikely to override Biden's Nord Stream 2 sanctions waiver

US Senate Republicans opposed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not likely gather enough support to reverse the Biden administration's decision to waive some sanctions on the project developer. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Senator Kevin Cramer, Republican-North Dakota, said late...
White House, TNCNBC

Biden will meet Russian leader Putin on June 16 in Geneva, White House says

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Geneva, the White House said Tuesday. "The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wrote in a brief statement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Biden, Putin to meet in-person in Switzerland next month

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will meet in-person for the first time since taking office with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, the White House announced Tuesday. The meeting comes as the relationship between the two countries has severely declined amid a number of disagreements, including a...
Presidential Electioninsidesources.com

Is Biden’s Handling of Russia Too Soft?

Over the past few months, at least 100,000 Russian troops have assembled next to that country’s western border with Ukraine – a chilling and unprecedented scene not witnessed since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. Some international observers have pointed to it as Putin’s posturing and a means to chest thump at the new Biden administration. Others have expressed deeper concerns that it is the start of another plan to seize Ukrainian territory.
MarketsPosted by
Fox News

Biden Lets Putin Finish Nord Stream 2

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

What does Vladimir Putin have on Joe Biden?

Only a few months ago, the Biden administration argued that Nord Stream 2, a proposed natural-gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany, was “a bad deal” that “exposes Ukraine and Central Europe.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had noted at the time that any new pipeline carrying the fossil fuel on the continent “goes against Europe’s own stated energy and security goals.”