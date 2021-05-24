newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Weekly Stock Market And Economy Recap: S&P 500 Companies' Earnings Shine

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe earnings per share (EPS) for all S&P 500 companies combined increased to $190.50 last week. A gain of +0.20% for the week, and +19.8% year-to-date. 95% of S&P 500 companies have now reported Q1 results. 87% of companies have beaten earnings estimates, and earnings have come in a combined +22.8% above expectations. (I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv)

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Growth Stocks#Earnings Growth#Quarterly Earnings#S P 500#Treasury#The Conference Board#Covid#The U S Lei#Ism#The Home Depot#Wmt#Tgt#Macy#The Federal Reserve#Leading Economic Index#Retail Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Quarterly Revenue#Growth Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Walmart
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * HP slumps after warning chip shortage will hit PC supplies. * Boeing down on reports of 787 Dreamliner delivery halt. * Indexes up: Dow, S&P up 0.4%, Nasdaq...
StocksTrumann Democrat

US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500's first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
StocksBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Extending Gains As Healthcare, Technology Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up firmly in positive territory in early afternoon trades on Friday, led by strong gains in healthcare and information technology stocks. Optimism about economic recovery and buoyant earnings reports from major banks underpin sentiment. Several stocks from energy, materials, industrials and telecom sectors...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why BofA Is Bullish On Costco Stock After Q3 Earnings

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported fiscal third-quarter results that were ahead of expectations, driven by higher comps and lower COVID-19 costs, according to BofA Securities. The Costco Wholesale Analyst: Robert Ohmes maintained a Buy rating for Costco Wholesale and raised the price target from $415 to $435. The Costco...
StocksFinancial Times

US stocks rise as investors look past jump in Fed inflation gauge

Stocks on Wall Street were on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains as US inflation data confirmed expectations that the nation’s recovery from pandemic was stoking a rapid rise in prices. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at lunchtime in New York, taking the blue-chip benchmark’s...
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500’s first weekly gain in three weeks. Gains in technology and health care companies outweighed a slide in communications stocks, retailers and elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and notched a 1.2 percent gain for the week. The benchmark […]
Stocksstocknews.com

4 Tech Stocks Under $10 Rated Strong-Buy

Most tech stocks soared to new highs last year due to a COVID-19-led dependency on technology. However, the ongoing economic recovery and fears about rising inflation have been motivating investors to rotate away from expensive tech stocks into quality cyclical stocks. This is evident in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 5.5% gains over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 10.2% returns.
StocksEntrepreneur

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in June

While the summer months in the market are typically known to be less active, there are still plenty of great opportunities for investors and traders looking to add new positions. We are seeing constructive action in all different areas of the market after a small correction, and even some of the beaten-up growth names are starting to turn the corner. While investors still need to be on the lookout for headline risk related to inflation, the Federal Reserve, and tax raises, the market is certainly set up nicely for June.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally By 45% or More

The biotech industry saw solid growth last year driven by the demand for therapies to combat COVID-19. But advances in technology helped biotech companies deliver impressive drug candidates for treating other serious ailments too. Consequently, Wall Street analysts expect the biotech industry to grow significantly soon, with the biotech stocks Organogenesis (ORGO), BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) gaining more than 45% in the near term. So, let’s evaluate these companies more closely.With more than 50% of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (according to the CDC), biotech companies have shifted their focus to research and development projects for other critical ailments. As a result, the global biotechnology market is expected to grow at a 15.8% CAGR over the next seven years to hit a $2.44 trillion market size by 2028.
Stocksinvestingcube.com

S&P 500 Index Marches Towards 4220 Despite Flat GDP Data

The S&P 500 index opened higher on Thursday, shaking off poor data and embracing rising bond yields instead. US 10-year bond yields were sharply higher on Thursday, gaining more than 2% to send financial stocks listed on the S&P 500 soaring. The higher open by Financials and the further drop in the weekly jobless claims data enabled the S&P 500 index make further progress in its quest to push further beyond 4200.
StocksFXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Tracks S&P 500 Futures to north outside New Zealand

Asian equities print mild gains amid hopes of further stimulus, receding reflation fears. RBNZ’s Orr keeps hammering NZX 50, covid woes in Asia-Pacific gains a little attention. US PCE data, budget eyed for fresh impulse. Asian shares remain mildly bid despite cautious sentiment ahead of the key US data/events test...
StocksNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Will Economic Data Lift Equities Ahead of Holiday Weekend?

Equity indices in Asia finished today’s trading mostly higher led by the 2.1% climb in Japan’s Nikkei while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng inched ahead 0.1%. By comparison, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were higher across the board on talk the European Central Bank won’t hit the stimulus breaks at its June 10. U.S. futures point to a positive start to trading, however, there are several pieces of economic data to be published ahead of that market open that could impact how those equities close off the week. Helping lift equities on their last day of trading for May, reports indicate the U.S. Senate is moving closer to passing the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 and President Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Odds are U.S. trading volumes will taper off this afternoon as traders and investors alike look to get an early jump on the holiday weekend.
StocksSFGate

Dollar Tree, Okta fall; Tempur Sealy, Tellurian rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Okta Inc., down $24.13 to $222.40. The cloud identity management company cut its full-year earnings forecast and said its chief financial officer is resigning. Best Buy Co., up $1.18 to $118.14. The consumer electronics retailer blew...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Markets Creep Ahead On Recovery Optimism

Wall Street stocks shrugged off data showing increased US inflation, finishing modestly higher Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, while European equities gained despite disappointing French economic data. A key US inflation index climbed 3.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2020, according to government data, the...
Marketsinvesting.com

Consumer Discretionary ETFs to Shine as US Economy Reopens

The world’s largest economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus outbreak-induced slowdown. Notably, cyclical sectors like industrial, financial, energy and consumer discretionary have witnessed increased attention from investors this year. Markedly, stocks within the cyclical sectors mostly behave in tandem with the prevalent economic conditions and when growth returns to normal levels, these sectors will automatically perform well.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Climb as Investors Weigh Inflation Data

The S&P 500 edged higher in the final trading day of the week, heading toward a fourth consecutive month of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.2% shortly after the opening bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 77 points, or 0.2%. The S&P...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-After data, S&P 500 futures point to higher open

* Dollar, crude climb, gold ~flat; bitcoin down ~4%%. May 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. AFTER DATA, S&P 500 FUTURES POINT TO HIGHER OPEN (0915. EDT/1315 GMT) Consumer prices...
Stockscityindex.co.uk

S&P 500 trading guide: constituents, market hours and how to trade

Looking for something specific? Jump ahead using these links. The S&P 500 is a benchmark stock index comprising of around 500 of the largest US companies ranked by market cap. It is seen as a key gauge of financial market strength by both domestic standards and global measures alike, due to the considerable interplay between America’s top firms and the economy in general.