newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

A 'serious upgrade' of crypto regulation, says professor of China's crackdown on cryptocurrency

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinston Ma of the New York University School of Law says China's latest crackdown on cryptocurrencies could affect bitcoin mining in the country. He says the regulations are "more serious than people expected."

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crackdown#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Regulations#Bitcoin Mining#Country#Professor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Country
China
Related
Technologyeuromoney.com

Ant underfoot: China’s permanent fintech crackdown

China’s crackdown on its technology and fintech champions shows no sign of easing. In recent weeks Alibaba has been slapped with a $2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive practices, with the State Administration for Market Regulation also launching an investigation into food delivery giant Meituan for alleged monopolistic practices. The central...
Economydatadriveninvestor.com

China’s Crypto Crackdown Shows Governments Are The Enemy Of Bitcoin

China is proving that government actions anywhere have the power to destroy cryptocurrencies. It adds to a series of black eyes for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. On Wednesday the government of the second largest economy banned financial institutions from offering cryptocurrency transactions. The result was that the value of cryptos dropped like a stone.
MarketsFortune

Bitcoin and Ethereum are now, decentralized apps are the future

As the world lurches through another cryptocurrency hype cycle, it's wise—and refreshing—to take a break from the wildly swinging price charts of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any number of other crypto coins, to consider how we got here and where this zany industry may be headed. I recently caught up with...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

China’s Bitcoin Ban and Cryptocurrency Correction Is Good for Market

Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, experienced a volatile month as the price of BTC dropped from approximately $60,000 on 10 May to as low as $31,000 on 24 May. There were several reasons behind the latest market correction. Cryptocurrency analysts believe that the new investors in the market panicked from the latest announcement from China about a ban on crypto payments and a potential crackdown on the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
TechnologyPosted by
Fortune

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin says long-awaited shift to ‘proof-of-stake’ could solve environmental woes

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin on Thursday stoked the ongoing debate about cryptocurrency's environmental toll by reiterating that he sees Ethereum’s shift to a ‘proof-of-stake’ (POS) model as a way to shrink cryptocurrencies’ enormous carbon footprint.
EconomyMetro International

China’s crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -A crackdown by Beijing is rapidly accelerating a shift in focus by makers of machines that ‘mine’ cryptocurrencies like bitcoin from China to North America and Central Asia as Chinese clients face an uncertain future. China’s central government vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and trading...
Economyforkast.news

Crypto miner BitDeer blocks China users as Beijing gets tough on sector

BitDeer, one of China’s biggest crypto mining operators, late last night blocked access to its platform by anyone using a mainland Chinese IP address. Its blocking measure comes on the heels of a government clampdown on mining, and other companies in the industry have begun following the BitDeer’s move. Fast...
MarketsWashington Post

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Not much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. However, a recent spate of official warnings has unnerved traders anew, even though some appear to reiterate previous positions. While the statements can be tough to decipher, they seem to indicate that China is watching crypto closely and could take further steps to rein it in as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.
Economycryptonews.com

Chinese Miners Block Mainland IP Access as Beijing’s Purge Intensifies

China’s struggle with Bitcoin (BTC) miners appears set to rumble on, as two Chinese players moved to restrict access from Mainland Chinese IP addresses – and one of the biggest mining hotspots in the country making ominous statements about mining “shutdowns.”. BitDeer, a mining group established by the Bitmain co-founder...
MarketsCoinDesk

Why China’s Crackdown May Make Bitcoin Mining More Centralized

Local authorities in major Chinese mining hubs have started banishing crypto mining businesses since last Friday’s crackdown notice from the State Council. With little idle capacity in overseas hosting sites, some miners plan to go underground and continue to operate in other parts of the country, which might be only feasible for some of the biggest miners.
Foreign Policycheddar.com

China, U.S. Governments Explore Adopting Cryptocurrencies Even as Stricter Regulations Loom

Bitcoin's dizzying 2021 rally tumbled last week after both U.S. and Chinese authorities announced plans to reign in the mostly unregulated crypto-space. China's lead financial regulator Vice Premier Liu He pledged to "crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behavior" due to concerns over its environmental impact and financial risk, while the U.S. Treasury Department said all transfers worth $10,000 or more must be reported to the IRS, taking aim at crypto's unique ability to skirt taxation and government scrutiny.
ChinaThe Jewish Press

How Dangerous Is China? An Interview with China Expert Gordon Chang

To many Americans, China is an exotic place, rich in history, and filled with industrious workers. Although China is run by a communist regime, many – perhaps most – Americans regard as perfectly harmless. Over the last decade or so, however, several experts have been warning that this attitude is...
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Leaving China, Is the Price Bloodbath Intensifying?

Here’s why Bitcoin miners’ exodus from China might push Bitcoin (BTC) price to new lows. Rimma has been working in crypto media for more than 5 years. She’s an editor at U.Today. Her previous experience includes head of social media at Cointelegraph. She is in contact with the many prominent people in the blockchain field, including CZ, Roger Ver, Charles Hoskinson, David Sonstebo and John McAfee. Her area of greatest interest is the influence of crypto opinion leaders, the latest blockchain developments, crypto adoption and how all of this affects our daily lives. Rimma can be contacted at rimma@u.today.
EconomyCNBC

Major bitcoin mining region in China sets tough penalties for cryptocurrency activities

China's Inner Mongolia region has proposed punishments for companies and individuals involved in digital currency mining as it looks to further crack down on the practice. Telecommunications businesses involved in mining could have their business licenses revoked while cloud computing companies could get blocked from preferential government policies. Inner Mongolia's...
Marketstrendswide.com

Amid ongoing Chinese restrictions of crypto, is it wise to buy NEO and TRON?

As of recently, China restricted financial institutions and really any payment company from providing services that are related to cryptocurrency transactions. However, this might not be as serious as you think, as it is not the first time China has attempted to restrict the trading market. Individuals in China can...
Marketsasgam.com

Implications widespread as China cracks down on cryptocurrency mining

China has outlined renewed plans to crackdown on the investment and trading of international cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin mining, as it moves closer to launching its own Digital RMB. State-owned media outlets Xinhua reported Beijing has enhanced supervision over all virtual currencies in order to fend off financial risks and forestall...
WNCY

China’s Inner Mongolia escalates crackdown on cryptomining

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that...