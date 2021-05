There have been so many advances not only in the technology of cycling and in our understanding of training approaches and the key benefits of recovery, but also in the importance of nutrition. In the Good Old Days racing cyclists downed raw eggs and Chianti, with lots of steak on the side. Today pro teams employ their own chefs and there are valuable resources available to any interested amateur on how to eat well for better performance. “The Cycling Chef” by Michelin-starred chef Alan Murchison, released in March of this year, is a valuable addition to this literature.