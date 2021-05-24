newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Chip in Carbon Fork - action required?

By samfailed
BikeRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've had this chip in my carbon fork for sometime, always thinking it was a cosmetic issue rather than anything structural. I've ridden about 8,000 miles with it in that condition but a fellow rider recently questioned whether it was safe to ride. It's made me a little paranoid, can a small chip really make a carbon fork unsafe? Is it worth sending it somewhere to by repaired or should the whole fork be replaced? Or is it just cosmetic as I thought all along?

forum.bikeradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattfalle#Carbon Fork#Resin#Paint#Microns#Primer#Rider#Lesfirth Posts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
BicyclesBikeRadar

2021 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Expert Carbon

We sell all models of Argon 18, Colnago, Pinarello, Scott, Time, Felt, Bianchi, BMC, Quintana Roo, Merida, Yeti, Cannondale, Cervélo, Ellsworth, Giant, Jamis, Klein, Kona, Litespeed, Rocky Mountain, Santa Cruz, Whyte, Marin, GT, Specialized, Trek, and Gary Fisher Bikes. We Sell: Road bicycles, Cyclocross bicycles, Touring bicycles, Triathlon/Time Trial Bicycles,...
AmazonThe Gadgeteer

Monocarbon carbon fiber business card holder review

REVIEW – When you think cool, geeky tech, what comes to mind? Friggen’ laser beams? Well, sure. But what else? Carbon fiber! Monocarbon, purveyor of all things carbon fiber offers a great business card holder encased in wonderfully geeky carbon fiber. What is it?. This is a case for holding...
Video Gameshackaday.com

Disguising The PS5 With A Custom Wood And Carbon Fiber Enclosure

The PlayStation 5 has a very distinctive enclosure that some love and others hate. Its design certainly does not lend itself to lying on its side, even though this is a more practical orientation for putting on a shelf in a TV console. [Matt] from [DIY Perks] decided to address this and built a custom wood and carbon fiber PS5 enclosure that looks good in any orientation.
CarsRC Car Action

More FT Carbon Fiber Composite Option Parts For The B6.x, T6.x, SC6.x & B74.1

Team Associated is pleased to offer a few more parts added to the new line of carbon fiber composite option parts for the RC10B6.3, RC10T6.2, and RC10SC6.2 (also previous generation models). Impregnated with rigid and light carbon fibers inside the injection molded materials, these Factory Team parts are the ultimate in high performance.
Bicyclesroadbikeaction.com

BIKE OF THE WEEK: ALCHEMY CARBON ATLAS

The carbon Atlas, Alchemy’s flagship high-performance road bike, has a freshly modernized design while the overall experience of the bike remains intact. Building off technology advancements in recent years, the new model is faster, more aerodynamic, and more comfortable. The bottom bracket shell has been fortified to make the junction more stiff and responsive. The downtube has also been shaped for a livelier feel out of the saddle, as well as a more aerodynamic profile. A 27.2mm seat post will keep the rider comfortable on those extended adventures.
BicyclesBikeRadar

Boardman ADV 8.9 review

Supremely versatile and comfortable with great kit for the cash. Over the last few years, Boardman’s bikes have garnered numerous glowing reviews and its SLR 8.9 has long been one of my favourite road bikes, so the ADV 8.9 has a lot to live up to to equal its tarmac-travelling stablemate.
CarsBikeRadar

Enve rear wheel (with Chris King hub) rattle - side to side movement

I bought a 2nd hand pair of Enve clincher rim brake wheels last summer, they are the 6.7s so reasonably old, but by the looks of them not that much use. I only got around to fitting them last month, and only just now noticed that the rear wheel has some left to right movement, and consequently a rattle when moving it about.
NFLBikeRadar

PSIcle offers battery-free pressure sensing for any Presta tubeless valve or inner tube

Rover Development has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a new NFC-powered pressure sensor that can be integrated with any Presta valve. The PSIcle sensor follows the Tubolito Tubo MTB P-SENS inner tube in offering tyre pressure monitoring via an NFC chip, but it has the added advantage of fitting to any existing Presta valve, whether part of an inner tube or a separate tubeless valve for those who run tubeless tyres.
ElectronicsBikerumor

CloseTheGap HideMyBell ring in louder Regular2 & Insider2 bell-integrated computer mounts

CloseTheGap have updated their bell-integrated computer mounts with a louder brass bell hammer, increasing the volume by 10dB, up to 95dB. The HideMyBell Regular2 out-front computer mount and Insider2 mount discretely integrate a bell into their design, adding a safety element without significantly impacting on the aesthetic of your cockpit. The clever, compact design means you won’t even have to take your eye off the road to find the trigger, making it safer to use than the touchscreen buttons on the computer itself.
BicyclesBikeRadar

2021 Specialized S-Works Epic EVO

We sell all models of Argon 18, Colnago, Pinarello, Scott, Time, Felt, Bianchi, BMC, Quintana Roo, Merida, Yeti, Cannondale, Cervélo, Ellsworth, Giant, Jamis, Klein, Kona, Litespeed, Rocky Mountain, Santa Cruz, Whyte, Marin, GT, Specialized, Trek, and Gary Fisher Bikes. We Sell: Road bicycles, Cyclocross bicycles, Touring bicycles, Triathlon/Time Trial Bicycles,...
BicyclesBikerumor

Ceetec’s lightweight alloy Phenum The Stem C10 promises unmatched XC MTB stiffness

Out of Ceetec’s Swiss workshop is a new Phenum The Stem C10 set to complete the MTB race cockpit of XCM World Champion Ramona Forchini’s cross-country bike. Claiming to set new benchmarks for stiffness and lightweight, the angular Phenum Stem C10 is made-in-Europe with a unique mix of alloy manufacturing techniques that Ceetec says boosts off-road security and handling precision, while remaining super light.
BicyclesBikeRadar

BikeRadar’s High-Mileage Heroes | Halo TK fixed gear hubs

I have truly abused Halo’s TK fixed gear hubs for the past 15 months and have been wholly impressed by their excellent build quality and longevity. Despite enduring thousands of grimy fixed miles, they still run as smoothly as the first day I laid down a great big fat fixie skid on them.
Guitarhiconsumption.com

Lava Evolved Its Carbon Fiber Guitar To Be 15% Lighter & 70% Stronger

When we first heard about Lava’s carbon fiber guitar last year, we were impressed. This was an instrument with built-in effects that was light, strong, and sounded great — all while being much more resilient and durable than a traditional guitar made of wood. Well, now the company has gone and made their carbon fiber guitar even better with the completely overhauled Lava Me 2.
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Wreck Bag XT Weight Bag with Handles

Here is another weight bag that lets you replace over 100 full-body exercises. The Wreck Bag XT can replace dumbbells, kettlebells, sandbags, and barbells. These bags work without sand. They come ready to go and can be ordered from 15 to 50lbs. These weight bags have 6 ergonomic handles, so...
BicyclesBikerumor

Affordable 8bar Mitte v3 all-road bike transforms, gravel to road faster than ever!

8bar’s versatile alloy Mitte v3 has just simplified its transition from road to gravel, then back again thanks to a unique set of dropout flip chips. Now all you need is two dedicated wheelsets to go from everyday road riding on 28mm tires to weekend gravel exploring on 45mm knobbies, with just about a minute with a multi-tool to swap from one mode to the next…