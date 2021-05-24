Chip in Carbon Fork - action required?

I've had this chip in my carbon fork for sometime, always thinking it was a cosmetic issue rather than anything structural. I've ridden about 8,000 miles with it in that condition but a fellow rider recently questioned whether it was safe to ride. It's made me a little paranoid, can a small chip really make a carbon fork unsafe? Is it worth sending it somewhere to by repaired or should the whole fork be replaced? Or is it just cosmetic as I thought all along?