So, Newcastle's unbeaten run comes to an end. Not with a bang, but a whimper. The relative safety provided by the nine point cushion over Fulham - after their loss to Chelsea yesterday - seemed to cause a lack of urgency and attacking potency; even with the reinstatement of the fabled front three. Not too many positive performances to talk about, however Wilson got 90 minutes under his belt and we may yet need him before the season comes to its' end.