newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Podcast: 5 reasons the Steelers will be a playoff team this year

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many that feel that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in for rebuilding and an excessively long drought. But there is also a contingent that believe that the team is one of the seven postseason teams in the AFC. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC co-editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Google Play#Episodes#Steelers Podcast#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Afc#Btsc#Playoff Contenders#Podcasts#Rebuilding#Apple Users#Drought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Google
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Steelers Will Be a 4-Win Team in 2021

Jason Smith on the 2021 Steelers: “A team that I worry about after seeing their schedule. This was going to be a difficult year for them anyway because they are in the segway year to ‘what is the next invention of our team going to look like?’, especially when they’re going to find out really early that Ben Roethlisberger is DONE. Looking at this schedule, the Steelers are going to finish LAST in the AFC North. This schedule is incredibly difficult. Look at this schedule. You’re at the Bills, the Raiders are going to be tough, the Bengals are going to be a lot better, Seahawks, the Browns are really good, the Bears and Lions are going to be better and improved, Chargers, Ravens, Vikings Titans, Chiefs, Browns, Ravens. You’re telling me that’s a team who is going to finish higher than last in the AFC North?? This is going to be the rare under-.500 season for the Steelers. They’ve had an incredible 30-year run but that ends THIS year. The last few games of last year they had fallen off the cliff, Ben Roethlisberger was done, and now with this schedule, it’s going to be impossible. In a fantasy draft of AFC North quarterbacks-only I would take Roethlisberger last. They’re going to go from 12-4 to 4-13, or 5-12.” (Full Segment Above)
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Why don’t we wait before burying the 2021 Steelers

So many media outlets have the Steelers not only missing the playoffs in 2021, but finishing under .500 for the first time since 2003. Shouldn’t we wait to leave this team for dead? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC co-editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFLwdadradio.com

STEELERS SCHEDULE IS TOUGHEST IN THE NFL

The NFL has released its schedule for the upcoming season, and it has the Steelers in five primetime games. They will play nine home games and eight road games in the first-ever 17-game NFL regular season. The Steelers open at Buffalo on Sunday, September 12th, then play the Raiders in their home opener the following Sunday, following up the next week at home against the Bengals. The first three games are scheduled for 1:00.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Running Back durability is a league-wide issue

The Steelers have just drafted a No. 1 running back, but the fear is that Najee Harris won’t last a full season like James Conner rarely did. But that wasn’t isolated to just Conner. It’s an NFL issue at the fragile position. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Announce Rookie Jersey Numbers

PITTSBURGH -- The newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have picked their numbers, as the team announced their rookie jersey numbers on Thursday. The Steelers will begin their 2021 rookie mini camp Friday, May 14 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. They'll return for organized team activities from May 25-27, June 1-3 and 7-10. Mandatory minicamp will run June 15-17.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes there’s good reason to believe the floor for Ravens UDFA OT Adrian Ealy is the practice squad, as Baltimore loves former Oklahoma linemen. He’ll be pushed by former Stanford OT Foster Sarell but Zrebiec thinks Ealy might have the best shot of any of the...
NFLMirror

Steeler tickets are on sale

PITTSBURGH — A limited number of individual game tickets for Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 home games are on sale beginning at 10 a.m. today. Fans may buy up to 12 tickets per household, in any combination, for any of the nine regular-season games. There is no ticket limit for the team’s one preseason home game.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: The value of the Steelers’ coach/player relationships

Troy Polamalu announced earlier this week that he’s selected Dick LeBeau, the Steelers former defensive guru, to be his presenter at his Hall of Fame induction. It’s just another example of the great Steelers’ relationships between coaches and players. Also, Najee Harris’s unique personality. And finally, to quote Seinfeld, what’s the deal with jersey numbers? This and your questions and comments on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

7 reasons why I am excited for the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 preseason

The NFL had their grand reveal of the 2021 regular season schedule Wednesday night, and while many fans have been pouring over the schedule week-by-week, there was one aspect of the schedule most are just over looking. That would be the preseason. Yes, those meaningless games. I, for one, am...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Retro Podcast: Making a trip to the Super Bowl a habit again

Our journey in the BTSC Delorean to Steeler yesteryear begins in a time No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reached the top of the box office and “Grenade” by Bruno Mars was the hottest song on the radio. Meanwhile, the Steelers were looking to return to the top of the football world as they were playing for entrance to their third Super Bowl in six years,
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Release Rookie Minicamp Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their 2021 rookie minicamp roster, a three-day event taking place from today through Sunday. 34 players will participate. This year’s minicamp roster looks different due to the limitations on the number of tryout players. Each team was allowed only a maximum of five tryout players instead of the Steelers’ typical 15-20. That will greatly reduce the overall roster size and make this week of practice more challenging than normal. Of course, rookie minicamps weren’t even held last year so the fact these rookies and first-year players can be on the field is a welcomed sight.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Which second year Steelers are set to take the next step?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team undergoing a slight transition. With a rebuilt offensive line, and new offensive system it is pretty fair to think the team will take on a new identity in 2021. Playing a key role in this transition will be members of the Steelers 2020 draft class. In year two Steelers players tend to get more responsibility added to their plates and have ‘break out’ type years. This year with so many changes these new roles will be further expanded.
NFLUSA Today

Steelers 2021 schedule: 4 trap games for the Steelers to keep an eye on

Everyone knows about the tough games on the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 schedule. We ranked them shortly after the schedule came out. Two games against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are bad enough but things go much deeper than that. But what about those trap games? Unfortunately, the Steelers are...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: From legendary to spoiled, the possible perceptions of a Steelers fan from the outside

After 1974, the Steelers became an elite franchise and their long-suffering fan base forged a reputation as one of the greatest fan bases in sports. But along the way, we as black-and-gold fans started to expect certain greatness from our football franchise. How are we as Steeler Nation perceived by other fan bases? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis in wrapping up the Steelers 2021 NFL Draft. Join Bryan Anthony Davis from Behind The Steel Curtain. This leads to the topic of the latest episode of the most unique member of BTSC’s family of podcasts.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: What is the Steelers villain rating?

In every NFL fanbase, there are specific villains earmarked. We know who we loathe as Steelers fans, but how many teams do you think list the black and gold as the bad guys? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the latest episode of the BTSC podcast, The Steelers Hangover. On this show, Bryan Anthony Davis and Tony Defeo break down all things Steelers! Join the veteran duo as they analyze all things black-and-gold.