newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Latino Equity Fund names first director

By Grant Welker
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Latino Equity Fund, a Boston advocacy group, has hired as its first director a nonprofit leader with experience raising money for the Latino community. The fund, which was formed in 2013 and gave its first grants a year later, said Monday it has hired Evelyn Barahona as director. She joins as the fund launches a three-year, $10 million campaign and a push for equal access to Covid-19 vaccines. So far, $3 million has already been raised, a significant uptick in fundraising for a group that had raised little over $1 million before now.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
773
Followers
2K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
County
Suffolk County, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Suffolk County, MA
Health
City
West Roxbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Public#Latinos#Hurricane Maria#Charity#Public Equity#Health Equity#The Latino Equity Fund#The Boston Foundation#The Latino Legacy Fund#Hispanics In Philanthropy#Amplify Latinx#Eastern Bank#Latina Circle#Conexion#Hispanic Residents#Fundraising#Community#Ambassadors#Leadership Roles#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Charities
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
The Associated Press

Hazelden Betty Ford Names Andrew Williams Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

CENTER CITY, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Following an extensive search, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation announced Andrew Williams will be the organization’s first director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Williams hails most recently from the University of Minnesota Rochester, where he served as assistant vice chancellor for student success, engagement, and equity. He will start at Hazelden Betty Ford on June 7.
Charitiesredlakenationnews.com

Next Step Fund and Equity Response Round 7 Grant Awards Announced

On May 18, 2021, the MRAC board approved funding for the following organizations and individual artists to receive grant awards. The Equity Response grant program was created to serve the flexible needs of groups and organizations that are led by Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), People with Disabilities (PWD), and/or Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual/Agender, Two-Spirit (LGBTQIA2+) individuals.
Minoritieskaiserpermanente.org

Furthering equity among Latino communities

Kaiser Permanente’s commitment to equity supports Latino-owned businesses in recovering from the pandemic. Andrea Cervantes, who runs her family’s janitorial business in Maryland, became worried at the end of March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large swaths of the U.S. economy. She and her employees were not considered essential workers. In order to keep her family’s livelihood afloat, she needed quick help.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

County Spends Funds on Building Equity Culture, Other Initiatives

Nearly a year after the Board of Supervisors set aside $500,000 to advance and support equity in the wake of George Floyd’s killing and subsequent protests calling for racial justice, it heard on Tuesday how the funds have so far been allocated. From the initial set-aside, $94,200 was allocated to...
PoliticsPosted by
Fargo, North Dakota

Dr. Terry Hogan Recommended to Serve as Fargo’s First Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The City of Fargo’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Selection Committee recently completed the final component of its selection process for the City’s first DEI Director, which generated a total of 62 applicants. The process culminated with interviews and presentations with the top five candidates. Following the assessment, the selection committee approved the list of candidates ranked by compiled interview and presentation scores to be utilized in extending a conditional offer to the top candidate.
New York City, NYphilanthropynewyork.org

Denise Arzola Named Director of Clinical-Community Partnerships at the United Hospital Fund

Denise Arzola Named Director of Clinical-Community Partnerships at the United Hospital Fund. United Hospital Fund has named Denise Arzola, an experienced leader of community-based organizations focused on health, as director of its Clinical-Community Partnerships. Ms. Arzola comes to UHF from RiseBoro Community Partnerships, where she was a primary consultant in...
Albany, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Albany school district names director of equity, diversity and inclusion

Greater Albany Public Schools announced on Monday that Javier Cervantes would be joining the district as the executive director of equity, diversity and inclusion. “Javier Cervantes is a leader in equity work both locally and throughout Oregon,” GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said. “The assets he brings to GAPS will accelerate our work to build equitable systems that create outstanding outcomes for all of our students and families. ¡Bienvenido, Javier!”
Malden, MAmaldenblueandgold.com

Malden Hires Their First Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator

On March 3rd, 2021 Mayor Christenson introduced the City of Malden to our first ever Diversity Equity, and Inclusions Coordinator, Bybiose Larochelle. Larochelle, some may not know, was a student at the Mystic Valley Charter School in Malden for twelve years. Larochelle explained that “since [she has] been a student in Malden, [she] thought it would be a great city to apply for being a Diversity, Inclusions, and Equity Coordinator.” There was a panel of seven people for the hiring process, all within the community.
Bridgeport, CThamlethub.com

HCC Celebrates First Student Equity Cohort

Bridgeport, CT - Housatonic Community College (HCC) celebrated a significant milestone on Friday, marking the end of the semester for its pilot Equity Project cohort. The group, consisting of 20 under-represented students, gathered together to recognize their collective accomplishment of completing the Spring 2021 semester. A new initiative at HCC,...
Queen Anne's County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Nichole Hepfer Named Director of Budget & Finance

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County recently welcomed Nichole Hepfer as Director of Budget & Finance. Hepfer has served as the county Accounting Supervisor since 2015, and has been with Queen Anne’s County Budget & Finance for 14 years, beginning as Accountant II. Prior to joining county government Hepfer worked in the private sector.
Licking, MOhoustonherald.com

Crase named director for physician organization

TCMH Licking Clinic physician, Douglas Crase, MD, has been appointed to the board of the MAFP (Missouri Academy of Family Physicians) as the District 9 director. The MAFP was established in 1947, chartered in 1948, and is the Missouri chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). It represents physicians, residents and medical students engaged in family medicine. Continuing medical education offerings were, and remain, one of its greatest strengths. The organization recognizes that family medicine physicians are the cornerstone of a comprehensive medical home.
Boulder County, CODaily Camera

Marta Loachamin: Federal funds can advance equity

Will the legacy of COVID-19 teach Boulder County to plan with our constituents?. Later this month, Boulder County will receive the first of two allotments of (American Rescue Plan Act) ARPA Funds. We will see a total of $64 million at the county level, and each of our towns and cities will receive their own allotments. Nationally, 2020 highlighted the entrenched inequities throughout systems of health care, education, local governments, and others. Our communities of color, LGBTQ, immigrant and other marginalized people have been left on the sidelines or pushed to the corners. We have experienced disparities in connection to the resources, services and programs that residents need in this county. It is no longer sufficient for local governments, institutions and organizations to assume to know the needs of marginalized communities, instead, we need to welcome those most affected by these same disparities and inequities to the table to make the decisions.