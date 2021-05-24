newsbreak-logo
That ’70s Show Star Danny Masterson To Stand Trial After Being Accused Of Raping Three Women

By Julia Banim
UNILAD
 3 days ago
Danny Masterson, who starred in That ’70s Show, is due to stand trial after being accused of rape by three women. As per the criminal complaint, which was filed last June, one woman has alleged that Masterson, 45, raped her in his Hollywood Hills home in 2003. Another woman has...

Scientology's secrets spill into open in Danny Masterson rape case

LOS ANGELES – The Church of Scientology works hard to keep its inner workings out of the public eye. It has hired private detectives to keep tabs on straying members, and experts say its lawyers vigorously defend against legal incursions, arguing to judges that Scientology's beliefs are not courtroom fodder.
Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for actor Danny Masterson on Thursday repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand over why she agreed to go to Masterson's house on the night she said he raped her. “You went over to Danny Masterson’s house knowing full well you would be...
The Independent

Danny Masterson: Woman tells court she woke up to find That 70s Show actor raping her

A woman testified on Tuesday that 18 years ago, actor Danny Masterson raped her in his bed while she was partially conscious.“When I came to, he was on top of me and he was inside of me,” said the woman, identifying herself only as Jen B. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.”The former That 70s Show star is currently undergoing a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, where a judge is determining whether there is probable cause to order a trial. Masterson is accused of the rapes of three women. He...
Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Court

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday (May 19th) that she was five years into a six-year relationship with the actor when she awoke to find him raping her in the house they shared. According to testimony transcribed by Page Six, the ex, identified in court as Christine B....
Danny Masterson Claims Leah Remini Threatened Prosecutors, LAPD

Danny Masterson claims Leah Remini was pushing the LAPD to get him prosecuted in his rape case ... and threatened to put them on blast if they dropped the ball. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Masterson claims Leah's meddling in his case was so outrageous she had an LAPD detective named Becker, who allegedly moonlighted as her bodyguard, making calls about his rape case.
Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Gives Graphic Court Testimony

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers delivered nearly six hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, at a preliminary hearing to determine if a trial will be ordered against the actor and practicing Scientologist, the Los Angeles Times reports. Masterson was charged last June with raping three women by force or fear at the height of his fame in the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations. The woman who took the stand alleged that Masterson assaulted her at his Hollywood home in 2003. According to a “Page Six” report on her testimony, the accuser said she and Masterson were in the same social circles because of their involvement with the Church of Scientology. Through sobs, she recalled taking a drink from Masterson and feeling so sick that she could not open her eyes. She alleged that he carried her upstairs, where she vomited and was put in the shower. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” she said according to the “Page Six” report. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” According to her testimony, the That ’70s Show actor then raped her, despite her attempts to resist, allegedly threatening her at one point with a gun from his nightstand. Masterson reportedly took notes throughout the hearing.
Page Six

Danny Masterson posts courthouse selfie before rape case hearing

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson posted a smiling selfie to social media Tuesday, moments before entering an LA courthouse for a hearing on rape charges. The image showed the 45-year-old and his actress wife, Bijou Phillips, in an inexplicably cheery mood as they sat in the front of a car outside the government building.
Marilyn Mason is Hit with Another Domestic Violence Suit

Esmé Bianco accuses Marilyn Mason of domestic abuse, rape and assault in new lawsuit. British actress Esmé Bianco has filed a lawsuit in federal court in California accusing singer Marilyn Mason (real name Brian Warner) of “sexual assault and sexual battery,” detailing numerous violent attacks that took place in 2011 when the two lived together.
Kevin Spacey Shooting His First Movie Following Scandal

Kevin Spacey became the topic for a variety of headlines over the last few years. Initially he faced a wide number of sexual assault allegations. At this time he was essentially blacklisted from Hollywood, hence why he hasn’t acted in years. However, he didn’t exactly leave the spotlight. The actor continued to make appearances – in a series of strange periodic videos. Nevertheless, it seems he’s now preparing to return to the acting scene. This time, however, Kevin Spacey will be acting in an Italian movie.
Primetimer

LAPD investigating T.I. over rape and drugging of women allegations

After nearly a dozen women made accusations against reality couple T.I. and Tiny Harris, the LAPD confirms "there is an active investigation into Clifford Harris," referring to T.I.'s real name. Deadline reports that detectives met with one accuser to discuss her allegations that she was drugged and raped by the couple in 2005. The Harrises attorney responded to the LAPD's investigation, saying: “The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country."
Kevin Spacey returns in pedophilia drama

The Guardian is reporting that Kevin Spacey, who has been the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, is to play a detective in Franco Nero’s film about a man wrongly suspected of child abuse. Spacey, 61, will play a police officer investigating the case of a man – played by...
Mega 99.3

Arrest Warrant Issued for Marilyn Manson Over Alleged Concert Spitting Incident

Marilyn Manson is wanted in New Hampshire where police have issued a warrant for his arrest over an alleged spitting incident at a concert, reports TMZ. According to TMZ, police confirmed that Manson is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple assault for the August 2019 incident in which the rocker allegedly spat on a camera that was filming a live feed for the large screens at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion during the show. The camera was helmed by a videographer hired by the venue and video of the purported incident can be seen at the bottom of the page.