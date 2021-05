DENVER, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible, the Verizon-owned all digital wireless carrier, announced today that industry veteran and Verizon executive, Angie Klein, has been appointed as the company's new CEO, effective May 27, 2021. Most recently as the SVP of Consumer Segment Marketing, Klein led value proposition development and pricing across the Verizon consumer postpaid and prepaid mobile businesses, as well as consumer home services including Verizon Fios and 5G Home. In her new role, she will lead Visible through its next stages of growth and innovation as the Verizon brand portfolio continues to expand.