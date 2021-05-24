Monday 5 Things™…..Mama Don’t Take My Kodachrome Away…..

Growing up, I had no idea there were other ways to say I love you without actually using the words. My mother was raised in a household where they didn't express affection. She says she never heard the words "I love you," or maybe she did but not enough to know what it meant. She was rarely hugged, and expressing her emotions was also something she did not learn to do. However, my mother remembers having a great childhood. There was always food on the table — even though she had ten other siblings, she always had clothes and shoes on her feet. And, in a way, that is how she knew she was loved.