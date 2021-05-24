newsbreak-logo
Monday 5 Things™…..Mama Don’t Take My Kodachrome Away…..

By D. Paul Graham
southmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday 5 Things™…..Mama Don’t Take My Kodachrome Away….. As I sorted through the three to four thousand images that I took each day at Watkins Glen for the Ferrari Challenge race series last week, I found myself thinking how photography has changed since my days of using Kodachrome. Photographic technology has changed radically with digital imaging – for starters, I wouldn’t have taken that many images with Kodachrome – but the importance of photographs has not. This M5T snapshot from 2017 just seemed like a good start to this week.

