With much gratitude, I thank Dimitri Stankevich, Orcas Center, the EMTs, nurses, and other volunteers who made it possible for Orcas residents to receive COVID-19 vaccinations here on our island (and thanks to the National Guard members, for those who benefited from the clinics they facilitated). The two clinics I attended were run with efficiency, professionalism, and courtesy. Thank you as well to our resident pianist, who provided live music during the clinic.