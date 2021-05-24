Watch a Bugatti Chiron Sport Race a Fighter Jet in the Ultimate Speed Showdown

Among its wild adventures included getting blasted by the afterburner of a Eurofighter Typhoon jet. The Bugatti Chiron went on sale in 2016 as one of the fastest production cars in the world. Bugatti aimed to create a well-rounded luxury vehicle that just happened to also be a wildly ferocious hypercar as well, and with everything we've seen of the Chiron since, one could easily say they succeeded. Helping them in this quest was Chiron prototype 4-005, with the venerable test mule racking up 45,981 miles in eight years of service. Bugatti has announced that the humble steed will now be retired, sharing details on its triumphs and achievements throughout its storied life.