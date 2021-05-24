newsbreak-logo
Cars

Watch a Bugatti Chiron Sport Race a Fighter Jet in the Ultimate Speed Showdown

manofmany.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the 1,480HP Bugatti Chiron Sport is one of the most ridiculous vehicles on the planet, but we’ve hardly caught a glimpse at just what the hypercar is capable of. More to the point, the USD$3.5 million limited-edition Les Légendes du Ciel version takes the mystery to a whole new level, however, in an insane new stunt to plug the performance car, Bugatti has let fly. Figuring that no streetcar is a match for the new vehicle, Bugatti has pitted the Chiron Les Légendes du Ciel against a Dassault Rafale Marine fighter jet in the ultimate speed showdown.

