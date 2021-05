Todd Snyder is turning 10 this fall, but the New York label isn’t wasting any time starting the celebrations. Just in time for summer, the menswear designer has launched a reimagined take on Moscot’s iconic Zilch sunglasses. Named The Nomad, the collaborative sunglasses offer a modern take on the classic shades. The model, which comes in four colors, takes its name from the location of the brand’s flagship store (NOrth of MADison Square Park), and the designer’s longing to travel again. To launch the sunglasses, Snyder worked directly with Zach Moscot, a fifth-generation Moscot and the company’s chief design officer.