Crackle Plus and Others Can Now Assess Impact from Awareness to Customer Acquisition for CTV and other Brand Campaigns. Upwave, the leading analytics platform for brand marketers, today announced the launch of “Customer Lift”. The new offering means that marketers can now measure campaign impact across the entire spectrum of the campaign, from awareness building to customer acquisition. The offering is specifically designed for CTV and brand campaigns on other channels. For the first time, marketers can assess the full revenue impact of these campaigns, whose customer outcomes can occur both during and even up to twelve months post-campaign.