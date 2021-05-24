newsbreak-logo
Indianapolis, IN

Simone Biles sends out message with image of ‘goat’ on her dazzling leotard

newschain
 3 days ago
Simone Biles performs her balance beam routine during the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Indianapolis

Simone Biles is back, and it’s not just her mind-boggling gymnastics moves that have got people talking.

The reigning world and Olympic champion is currently taking part in the US Classic in Indianapolis – her first competition in 18 months – and made headlines on Saturday when she successfully landed a Yurchenko double pike vault, a skill which has previously only been done by men.

Now, the 24-year-old has got people talking because of her dazzling leotard, which was embellished on the back with a goat.

The diamante image is, of course, a reference to the acronym GOAT, meaning Greatest Of All Time.

With five Olympic and 25 World Championship medals under her belt, Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, so no one’s disputing her right to claim the GOAT title.

Want a sparkly white and orange leotard like the history-making champion’s? You can get an official replica from GK Gymnastics inspired by Biles’ latest look.

The racer-back ombre design features a multi-coloured diamante starburst pattern but no goat – only Biles gets that honour.

Biles was originally due to retire last year (24 is a comparatively grand old age in the world of competitive gymnastics) but after the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, she vowed to continue for another year.

Even after an 18-month enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems Biles is on top form. We can’t wait to see how she performs – and what she wears – in Japan.

