Next generation Raspberry Pi PoE HAT launched

This image was taken at one in the morning with a Pi4 and HQ Camera with 6mm lens. There are a wide range of options you can use to implement this. I wanted a compact, portable system to do astrophotography, so I built the system specifically to do that. If you want, you can just use the code with an HQ Camera setup you already have. It's totally up to you how sophisticated you want to be. (For example, I don't go into motorized star tracker equatorial mounts even though I'm doing astrophotography.) The mounting solution is up to you, again, depending on your use cases!