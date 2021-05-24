Next generation Raspberry Pi PoE HAT launched
The development team at the Raspberry Pi foundation, responsible for creating the amazing range of Raspberry Pi mini PC, has this week announced the launch of a new next-generation HAT to add PoE+ capability to your Raspberry Pi. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT is now available to purchase priced at around £18 and offers you a new version of the original Raspberry Pi PoE HAT, now with 5V 4A output for the most demanding Raspberry Pi applications.www.geeky-gadgets.com