Next generation Raspberry Pi PoE HAT launched

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
The development team at the Raspberry Pi foundation, responsible for creating the amazing range of Raspberry Pi mini PC, has this week announced the launch of a new next-generation HAT to add PoE+ capability to your Raspberry Pi. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT is now available to purchase priced at around £18 and offers you a new version of the original Raspberry Pi PoE HAT, now with 5V 4A output for the most demanding Raspberry Pi applications.

ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
