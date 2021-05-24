Sonic the Hedgehog Collection pops up on French retail website

Well, looks like we can expect to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 soon. What with them having finished filming just now. Jeff Fowler, the director behind the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, just Tweeted on May 13, 2021, that the team has wrapped up filming in Vancouver, Canada. A photo of a seated Fowler himself flashing a peace symbol and holding a clapperboard in front of a mushroom-filled background accompanied that Tweet. And when I say mushroom-filled, I mean it. You can see prop mushrooms that are taller than a person there behind him. Clearly, he is trying to tell us something about a certain someone trapped in a mushroom world.