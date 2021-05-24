newsbreak-logo
Sonic the Hedgehog Collection pops up on French retail website

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn online retailer may have outed the existence of a new Sonic the Hedgehog compilation, currently being produced by Sega for the blue blur's 30th anniversary. French retailer Sogamely, (interestingly the exact same retailer that leaked the supposed Sonic Colors remaster), put up a listing for "Sonic Collection EU version" for PS4 — with the title obviously being a webpage placeholder. This is no confirmation that said compilation even exists, of course, but given the anniversary year, the upcoming movie sequel, and Sogamely's rep for early Sonic the Hedgehog info, it's a strong possibility that said title is en route.

www.destructoid.com
