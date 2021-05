Last weekend a flight originally destined for Lithuania was forced to land in the Belarus capital of Minsk so that a passenger onboard could be arrested. That passenger was Roman Protasevich who has been described as an opposition journalist and a dissident of the authoritarian regime of Alexander Lukashenko. FOX’s Simon Owen speaks to Alexander Lukashuk, who leads the Belarus Service of ‘Radio Free Europe’ and is a colleague of the detained Protasevich, about the incident and what it means for journalistic freedoms in Belarus.