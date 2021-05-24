newsbreak-logo
Taiwan criticises WHO 'indifference' after failing to get into meeting

By Ben Blanchard
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

TAIPEI (May 24): Taiwan criticised on Monday what it called World Health Organization (WHO) "indifference" to the health rights of Taiwan people and for capitulating to China after the island failed to get invited to a meeting of the WHO decision-making body. Taiwan is excluded from most global organisations such...

