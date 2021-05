Frieze, one of the world’s top art fair companies, has announced the September 2022 launch of Frieze Seoul, signifying its belief in the sustained intensity of interest in the South Korean art market. Frieze Seoul marks the company’s entry into Asia and will be its fourth international contemporary art fair, joining those in London (established in 2003), New York (2012), and Los Angeles (2019). Frieze also operates the London-based Frieze Masters, focusing on older works and launched in 2012; it has said that a portion of Frieze Seoul will be devoted to historical works falling under this rubric.