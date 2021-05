NORWALK, Conn. — City officials are touting the change in operator for the Norwalk wastewater treatment plant as a success, after one year’s worth of results to point to. “The SUEZ partnership has gone very well, even with COVID-19 challenges in the past year,” Norwalk Senior Environmental Engineer Ralph Kolb told Common Council members recently. “In fact, in July 2020, only three months into the new contract, operating contract, the wastewater treatment plant achieved its lowest ever monthly nitrogen discharge of 340 pounds per day, out to the Sound. For the calendar year of 2020, we achieved the lowest all-time record for nitrogen, again, at 498 pounds per day.”