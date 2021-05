Located in downtown San Francisco, the iconic historic hotel has finally reopened today, May 27, and is welcoming its first guests back in over a year. A timeless icon where original architecture and authentic elements pair with classically inspired, modern décor. Originally established in 1875, the Palace was San Francisco’s first premier luxury hotel and the largest in the world. Throughout her lifetime as a landmark of the city, the Palace Hotel has witnessed history and evolved with the times. With the introduction of the new Palace in 1909, the award winning 1989 restoration and the reveal of our 2015 renovation, the Palace remains a first in time and place.