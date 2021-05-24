newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

3 epic Bay Area day trips, including an unexpected Victorian seaside jaunt

By JACKIE BURRELL
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Yearning to get out there and explore, but not go too far? That’s what a great day trip is all about. And we’ve got three suggestions, from a Victorian seaside town — with epic gin fizzes! — to a coastal redwoods hike and an olive oil and lavender expedition.

www.kansascity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trip#Victorian#Seaside#San Francisco Bay#Road Trips#Long Island Rail Road#Bay Area#Ps China#Donohue Depot#Bohemians#Aptos Palm Deli#Capay#Nisqually#California Dreamin#Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation#Seka Hills Olive Mill#Road Trip Bar Grill#Road Trip Noshes#Picturesque Valleys#Fragrant Celebration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Biking
News Break
Travel
Country
China
Related
Lifestylelatitude38.com

The Rediscovery Redux of a Bay Area Waterfront Gem

On a whim a few weeks ago, I stumbled onto a maritime Bohemia in the heart of the Bay Area. Upon arrival, my first thought was, “I can never, ever write about this place — it’s too perfect.” The truth, however, is that everyone already knows about it. Latitude 38 literally wrote about ‘rediscovering’ this place just a few months ago, and we subsequently published your letters describing the many years you’ve visited there. If you click a link a few paragraphs from now, we’ll happily name the spot in question, and we encourage people to visit.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Largest Wineries in the Greater Bay Area

This List includes wineries in the Greater Bay Area, which is defined as the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma. Information was obtained from winery representatives, winery websites and Business Journal research. In case of ties, companies are ranked by acres owned.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Three Epic Road Trips Through Monterey County, California

MONTEREY, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With California set to fully reopen by mid-June and the majority of Americans ready to hit the road and explore, Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Monterey County CVB) has compiled a list of must-discover routes and corresponding not-to-miss local dishes and signature beverages throughout the breathtaking California central coast destination. After a long year of staying close to home, now is the time for travelers to venture out and taste their way through Monterey County.
Lifestylemyq105.com

Listen To Win Tickets To The Bay Area Renaissance Festival!

Experience a magical 16th Century European village. The Bay Area Renaissance Festival has returned and has relocated to the ancient forest of Withlacoochee River Park. Open weekends (Sat & Sun) thru May 23rd. 10a-6p. Free parking. More at bayarearenfest.com. How to enter:. On-Air: Listen for the cue to call to...
Vail, COspotonflorida.com

Two strangers, a canceled flight and an unexpected road trip

Jackie Battagello was at the front of a long line of disgruntled travelers trying to depart Eagle County Airport in Vail, Colorado. The small airport, which serves Colorado's famous ski resorts, is situated in the dip of a valley. Aircraft take off and land in the gorge, and on that...
Traveltravelblog.org

Anniversary Trip - Day 2:

We started our second day, after a trip to the local Shell station for coffee, by heading to the Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. It was a fairly long trip from the motel, but well worth it. The entrance is quite a ways from the actual buildings or gardens and parking seemed somewhat limited, but we found a place. The Magnolia Plantation and Gardens seems more gardens then buildings, although we didn't opt for the manor tour, feeling the gardens were large enough to be fulfilling. There were so many different flowers and trees, along with a number of "collection" sections, like camilia, azalea, etc. We spent almost 2 hours just walking along the paths and taking photos. A portion of the gardens border either the Ashley River or the plantation's Big Cypress Lake, adding to the enjoyment.
Hobbiesboardingarea.com

Win A Trip For 4 To Disney Riviera Resort including 4-Day Park Hopper Tix!

Disney Vacation Club is currently running Luca’s Riviera Summer Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will win a trip for four to Disney Riviera Resort! The prize includes airfare, four-day park hopper tickets and a 5 night stay at the resort!. It’s been a few years since we last...
Montana Statelocalemagazine.com

Travel Is Back––And You Need a Trip to This Epic Montana Ranch

Transport Yourself to This Luxurious Ranch for the Adventure of a Lifetime. Imagine this: waking up to nothing but the sight of tall, green trees, riding horses through sage and next to rivers, devouring decadent meals made by Executive Chef Alison Beazley (formerly serving Napa Valley’s French Laundry), sipping whiskey by the fire, dipping into your private Jacuzzi and—most importantly—taking a deep breath of fresh air in the magical state of Montana. Look, a whole year without travel can only mean one thing: it’s time to go big and plan an epic trip. All-Inclusive Montana Ranch.
PoliticsMarin Independent Journal

7 Spectacular Bay Area things to do Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31

Got your loooong weekend plans? If you’re looking for ideas, you have come to the right place. We have plenty of nifty notions, from a divalicious cinematic showdown to some truly bad-ass barbecue to a wine-country trip so awesome, it glows. 1 PLAY: 5 Paso adventures. From a Bruce Munro...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend 2021 with Bay Area services, live music and more

Celebrated on the last Monday in May (this year, May 31) Memorial Day arrives with outdoor services and presentations to honor American soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. To mark the occasion, Bay Area organizations plan to host wreath-laying ceremonies, cemetery-side memorial services and more events to attend in person or to view online.
Travelfox5ny.com

Memorial Day trip planning

A lot has changed when it comes to booking trips after a year of postponed plans due to the pandemic. FOX 5 NY takes a look at some important things to consider as you map out your next vacation.
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
PaloAltoOnline

Bay Area marks 'Bike to Wherever Day' this Friday

Bay Area Bike to Wherever Day returns on May 21, with energization stations where participants will get a chance to snag some "wheelie" good freebies, while supplies last. In the Palo Alto, the public is invited to visit an energizer station on Friday, May 21, 3:30-6:30 p.m., at one of two locations: Bryant Street at University Avenue or California Avenue at Park Boulevard. Bicyclists are encouraged to support local businesses in the two commercial districts.
San Francisco, CAdothebay.com

Bay Area Free Museum Days

What's not to love about museums? You learn new things. You see interesting art. You can use them as a neutral location to figure out whether or not your Tinder date is a total creep. But getting in the door can get pricey, which is why free days are a total blessing. We put them all in one place just for you.
TrafficSan Francisco Weekly

Epic Rail: The Bay Area’s Transit Tangle

This week on the podcast, staff writer Benjamin Schneider breaks down his most recent tome, which is focused on a plan to connect the 21-county NorCal “megaregion” by a network of trains. Nick and Kevin also discuss the prospect of a Metalocalypse movie and try to figure out why all...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Good news for Bay Area parks

Bay Area cities rose on the annual ParkScore index, an annual study released Wednesday night by the San Francisco-based nonprofit The Trust for Public Land that ranks park systems in the 100 largest U.S. cities. Four Bay Area cities made the list again this time, with three of them rising...