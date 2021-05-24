Heat returns, mainly dry week ahead

Jacksonville, Fl — It has been 10 days since we’ve seen substantial rainfall in our listening area and the dry conditions continue.

“Today will mark the 11th day, not only will it do that but it also will kick off the heat that we will see for the rest of this week. It will really feel like summer, in the 90s today. If you live along the coast, slightly cooler, into the upper 80s”, said Action News Jax Meteorologist Alyssa Pejic.

We will have an elevated wildfire danger mainly inland due to the heat and low humidity. A brush fire on Sunday afternoon off of Lannie Road north of the Jacksonville International Airport was quickly contained.

Highs over the next several days will be in the lower to mid 90s inland and 80s at the beaches. There will be no widespread beneficial rainfall this week.

We see the 90s sticking around into the weekend as well. An isolated afternoon shower or storm may develop by the end of the weekend.