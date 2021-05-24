newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Emma Stone captures iconic villain ‘Cruella’ as we’ve never seen her

By Stephen Schaefer
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Stone committed to starring in “Cruella,” a live-action origin story for one of Disney’s greatest villains, Cruella de Vil, back in 2016. Cruella was introduced in the Walt Disney animated 1961 romp “101 Dalmatians” in which this eccentric Brit was determined to kidnap 101 black-and-white puppies to be able to make an enormous Dalmatian coat. Yes — Cruella wanted nothing less than to murder the cuties, all in the name of fashion.

www.bostonherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#101 Dalmatians#Cgi#Brit#Mulan#Adventures#Fashion Designer#Origin Story#London#Executive Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionVogue

How Emma Stone Became Everyone’s Favourite (Impossibly Stylish) Supervillain

Costume designers don’t get much cooler than Jenny Beavan. The British septuagenarian made global headlines in 2016 when she won the Best Costume Design Oscar for her sensational work on George Miller’s dystopian nightmare Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and strolled to the podium wearing jeans and a motorcycle jacket emblazoned with a bejewelled flaming skull. Some of those in attendance looked baffled and the applause was muted, but Beavan wasn’t the least bit fazed. It wasn’t her first Oscar – she’d previously taken home the prize for A Room with a View (1985) and has been nominated for The Bostonians (1984), Maurice (1987), Howards End (1992), The Remains of the Day (1993), Sense and Sensibility (1995), Anna and the King (1999), Gosford Park (2001) and The King’s Speech (2010). Her formidable career across stage and screen now spans more than five decades.
Beauty & Fashionvitalthrills.com

Cruella Clip Features a Dramatic Entrance

The Walt Disney Company has released the new Cruella clip, which features a dramatic entrance by Emma Stone’s title character. You can watch the Cruella clip using the player below. The live-action feature film, also starring Emma Thompson, is about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious...
TV & VideosSFGate

What to Watch on Disney+: New 'Star Wars,' Classic X-Men Films and Emma Stone's 'Cruella'

Is it possible we’ll be getting a new Star Wars or Marvel series every month on Disney+? That seems to be the service’s ambition. This month sees the debut of the hotly anticipated Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but it would be a typically bustling month for Disney+ even without it, thanks to choices that include some vintage selections and a new theatrical feature (for a small extra fee). Here are some of the most promising offerings.
Beauty & Fashionflickeringmyth.com

Emma Stone talks “revenge” in Becoming Cruella featurette, new character posters released

With Cruella set to be unleashed at the end of the month, Disney has released a ‘Becoming Cruella’ featurette, which gives us a quick peek behind the scenes at the fashion designer come future villain, and what makes her tick. Check it out below along with five character posters featuring Stone and co-stars Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser and Kirby Howell-Baptiste…
CelebritiesElle

Emma Stone Was Out and About in a Crop Top and Jeans One Month After Giving Birth

Emma Stone quietly welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Dave McCary in mid-March, opting to keep her pregnancy and first weeks as a mother out of the public eye. But paparazzi photographed Stone for the first time since she became a parent over the weekend. The Cruella actress was snapped out on Saturday grabbing two Starbucks coffees in Pacific Palisades.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Emma Stone & Jennifer Aniston Both Love This Puffy Crossbody Bag

Every now and then, a fashion item becomes so ubiquitous it seems every single celebrity has one. No accessory better represents this on-trend phenomenon than Louis Vuitton’s puffy, logomania-inspired Coussin crossbody bag. Fashion influencers continue to document their love for the piece on Instagram (Chiara Ferragni takes her Kelly green LV purse with her everywhere) and you can frequently find the quilted Coussin style in Jennifer Aniston’s street style outfits. Now, fellow actor Emma Stone has joined the Louis Vuitton Coussin crossbody bag fan club and borrowed an infallible styling combo from Aniston, too, to show off the trending accessory.
MoviesRegister Citizen

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
MoviesMarconews.com

The 10 most must-see movies of summer, from 'Cruella' to 'Candyman'

Vin Diesel's saving the world and driving way too fast (and a bit furious), a Marvel superhero is fighting bad guys (as usual), and a few horror movies are ready to scare your sandals off. Just like a filled-out vaccination card, these are welcome sights for movie fans. After the...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Emma Stone’s Shoulder Injury Weirdly Benefitted Disney’s Cruella

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Emma Stone has been set to play Disney’s young Cruella de Vil since 2016. But somehow, just as she would finally get the chance to step on set and don the black and white wig, the La La Land actress suffered an injury when she slipped and broke her shoulder. At the time, reports spread regarding how Stone’s accident may have negatively impacted the live-action prequel. As it turns out, this was a blessing in disguise.
MoviesCollider

Emma Stone Explains Why It’s Fun to Be a Villain in Disney’s New ‘Cruella’ Behind-the-Scenes Video

With less than a month until Cruella hits both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, Disney has released a fresh set of character posters and a new behind-the-scenes look featuring Emma Stone. In the new video, Stone explains how much of a unique experience it is to play the iconic Disney villain, and presents new footage that shows us more of the fabulous and wicked world of Cruella.
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

#HalfwaytoHalloween: Meet Cruella– the New Queen of Mean

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: mkilwein. To continue the #HalfwaytoHalloween celebration, we’re excited to see a new look at the most notoriously fashionable character, Cruella de Vil. Disney’s newest film “Cruella” explores the fascinating tale of how a gifted, nonconforming young girl named Estella evolved into the stylish villain Cruella we fear yet love today.
PetsThe Guardian

Lock up your puppies: how Cruella de Vil became a fashion icon

In an era of wellness, veganism and ethical consumerism, Cruella de Vil, complete with toxic green cigarette smoke and Dalmatian blood lust, is the ultimate transgressive style icon. Spending her days scheming, drowning kittens and laughing maniacally, Cruella has been Hollywood’s greatest fashion baddie since she upstaged all 101 Dalmatians...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Glenn Close wants to reprise Cruella de Vil role

Glenn Close has revealed that she wants to play Cruella de Vil once again in a new film and even has a story in mind. Glenn Close wants to play Cruella de Vil again. The 74-year-old actress played the iconic Disney villain in the 1996 live-action adaptation of '101 Dalmatians' and reprised the part in the sequel '102 Dalmatians' and has revealed that she has another story in mind for the character.
Beauty & Fashion/Film

‘Cruella’ Featurette: Hey, at Least Emma Stone Looks Like She’s Having Fun Here

Here’s yet another look at Cruella that makes the movie look…questionable, at best. Emma Stone plays the 101 Dalmations villain in her youth, before she decided to start murdering puppies for fashion. This new Cruella featurette has star Stone talking about how fun it is to play such a wicked character, and I have no doubt that she’s correct. Still, how do you make a sympathetic origin story for someone who kills puppies? Beats me! Ask Mr. Walt Disney, and watch the featurette below.
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.