Emma Stone captures iconic villain ‘Cruella’ as we’ve never seen her
Emma Stone committed to starring in "Cruella," a live-action origin story for one of Disney's greatest villains, Cruella de Vil, back in 2016. Cruella was introduced in the Walt Disney animated 1961 romp "101 Dalmatians" in which this eccentric Brit was determined to kidnap 101 black-and-white puppies to be able to make an enormous Dalmatian coat. Yes — Cruella wanted nothing less than to murder the cuties, all in the name of fashion.