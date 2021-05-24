Emma Stone captures iconic villain ‘Cruella’ as we’ve never seen her

Costume designers don’t get much cooler than Jenny Beavan. The British septuagenarian made global headlines in 2016 when she won the Best Costume Design Oscar for her sensational work on George Miller’s dystopian nightmare Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and strolled to the podium wearing jeans and a motorcycle jacket emblazoned with a bejewelled flaming skull. Some of those in attendance looked baffled and the applause was muted, but Beavan wasn’t the least bit fazed. It wasn’t her first Oscar – she’d previously taken home the prize for A Room with a View (1985) and has been nominated for The Bostonians (1984), Maurice (1987), Howards End (1992), The Remains of the Day (1993), Sense and Sensibility (1995), Anna and the King (1999), Gosford Park (2001) and The King’s Speech (2010). Her formidable career across stage and screen now spans more than five decades.