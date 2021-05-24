'catalog for the post-human' imagines body augmentation products of the future

A few weeks ago, I bumped into a design industry acquaintance on the street, and he blew my mind by taking a picture of my feet. A little context: To explain how his startup was taking accurate kitchen measurements on the fly, my friend was demonstrating an iPhone app called Canvas that quickly generates 3D models. There was no kitchen handy on the sidewalk, so he waved his phone around and captured a few square feet of the pavement. Quickly, a strikingly detailed three-dimensional model began to appear on his screen—a few recycling bins here, a fence there, and my two feet centering the image in a dazzling little bit of digital magic. (Also, I wished I hadn’t been wearing sandals.)