'catalog for the post-human' imagines body augmentation products of the future

designboom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParsons & charlesworth has unveiled a series of body augmentation products that look straight out of a dystopian movie at the 2021 venice architecture biennale. envisioned as a satirical trade fair booth from a future technology company, the installation is called ‘catalog for the post-human’ and it builds on the theme of this year’s biennale, ‘how will we live together?’ featuring a number of objects designed to enhance productivity, the exhibition instead asks, ‘how will we live together if we are forced to augment ourselves to stay competitive?’

