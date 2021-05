Shocking drone footage shows hundreds of burial sites scattered along the Ganges River in India as the second coronavirus wave continues to wreak havoc in the country. In recent days, the bodies of people who are believed to have mostly died from COVID-19, have been found either floating in the river or buried in the sand of its banks. Those who live close to the sites, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, speculate that families are burying their loved ones by the river either because there isn’t enough space in local crematoriums or because they couldn’t afford to buy wood to make funeral pyres, Al Jazeera News reported earlier this week.