Politics

Russia says it is drawing up agenda proposals for possible Putin-Biden summit – Ifax

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is drawing up proposals for the agenda of a possible summit meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S President Joe Biden, Russia’s foreign minister was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Monday. Biden has said he would like to hold talks with Putin...

