Zack Snyder Confirms Existence of 'Sucker Punch: The Snyder Cut'

Deborah Snyder Says Zack Snyder’s Justice League Was About Closure. 2021 has been the year when fans finally saw Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League. The long-awaited Snyder Cut debuted on HBO Max on March 18. It presented what Snyder planned for his movie before he was forced to leave the project in 2017, and more. At the same time, his wife, Deborah, was producing the film. It goes without saying that she also stepped away from Justice League, following her husband. Now, she has opened up about the recently released Zack Snyder’s Justice League in an extensive interview with THR. Among the many topics, she tackled how streaming services have had an impact on creative freedom and how to measure the success of a movie.