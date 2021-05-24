Zack Snyder Confirms Existence of 'Sucker Punch: The Snyder Cut'
Zack Snyder confirmed in a new video that he does have the “Snyder Cut” of his 2011 film, Sucker Punch. Breaking down his career with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker revealed that Sucker Punch was the first time he was forced to really restructure a film in an attempt to commercialize it. “That was the first time where I really faced like a true, radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial,” Snyder confirmed. “And there is a director’s cut of that movie that is yet to be released. I’ll say that out loud.”hypebeast.com